76-year-old missing man located: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s help finding a 76-year-old man. (Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 5:58PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 7:11PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says a 76-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday has been found.
David Richardson was reported missing after he was in the St. James industrial area at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Police said were concerned for Richardson’s well-being, and asked for members of the public's help to locate him.