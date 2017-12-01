

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Winnipeg police have confirmed the 80-year-old woman hit by a vehicle early Friday morning has died from her injuries.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.

The incident happened on Main Street near Anderson Avenue around 6:00 a.m.

Police said the 80-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical condition where she remains at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information that will assist investigators is asked to contact police at 204-986-6271.