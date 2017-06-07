

CTV Winnipeg





CUPE Local 500 members voted Wednesday to reject the City of Winnipeg’s recent contract offer.

The union said 85 per cent of its members voted in favour of a strike mandate. This does not mean CUPE will go on strike, but that the municipal workers do not accept the city’s proposal.

The city said it remains committed to working on an agreement with CUPE workers.

The union said it will return to the negotiating table to discuss members concerns in order to move towards a fair deal for CUPE and the city.

If the union goes on strike more than 4,000 workers could walk off the job.

The city's latest offer to workers includes a wage freeze in 2017, with nominal increases in the following years.

CUPE said a strike would impact everything from 311 services, grass cutting in parks, pothole repairs, tree pruning, libraries and summer festivals.

The city said if there is a strike it will continue to provide essential services.