The father of a 9-year old boy who died in Rushing River Provincial Park said his son Kyree Bruneau-Thomas slipped on a rock and drowned this weekend.

Trevor Thomas said Tuesday afternoon he was cooking supper before his son went missing. When he called him to come eat and he could not be found.

Thomas said his son was not a great swimmer, and was found hours later wearing his shoes, jeans and a sweater.

Thomas said those hours that passed were agony.

Kyree was a grade four student at Cecil Rhodes in Winnipeg.

His parents said their son loved the outdoors, hockey, and being the center of attention. They said he was also a very affectionate boy, who always complimented his parents and loved giving hugs and kisses.

Thomas said he took his son camping to enjoy a boy’s weekend.

He and Kyree’s mother Justine Bruneau are heartbroken. He said they are thankful to everyone who helped search for his son.

Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday autopsy results were expected Tuesday.

REVIEW BEGINS AFTER DEATH OF NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY

Rushing River Provincial Park is reviewing procedures following the death of a nine-year-old boy over the long weekend.

“Ontario Parks takes the safety of its visitors very seriously, and we always review our procedures following a fatality,” Matt Yeo, park superintendent at Rushing River Provincial ParkTuesday, said Tuesday.

Yeo said based on the review, emergency plans could be updated at the park, which is located about 30 kilometres east of Kenora, Ont.

“Once we were notified that the boy was missing, as per our emergency plan, the park staff initiated a cursory search before notifying the OPP,” Yeo said.

Yeo said a cursory search is a brief search of the campground, the playgrounds, and usual spots children would go in the park.

Yeo said that initial search took about 20 to 30 minutes. After that, police were called, Yeo said.

Ontario Provincial Police said autopsy results are expected to be released this Sunday.

The OPP said the boy went missing around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police taped off a ridge next to a campground near Dogtooth Lake.

Yeo said there has not been a fatality in the park over the past 15 years.

“Our thoughts are with the family in light of the tragic event,” said Yeo.

In 2014, a Winnipeg man said he was saved from drowning at the park thanks to the help of three strangers.

Yeo said there was a support program in place for staff if they needed it, and thanks everyone with the OPP and park staff who helped search for the boy.