Cartoon bandmates Simon and Milo will make a return to Winnipeg this spring.

Animated group Prozzäk is bringing their Forever 1999 tour to The Pyramid Cabaret on April 5. This comes as the group prepares to release its first album in over a decade, featuring the new single Love Me Tinder.

Prozzäk rose to popularity in 1998 with hits like Sucks To Be You and Strange Disease. The animated duo is the brainchild of creators Jay Levin and James Bryan McCollum, two members of The Philosopher Kings.