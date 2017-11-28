A woman who witnessed a terrifying scene at a Winnipeg-area indoor playground is calling for better safety standards.

Hide ‘n’ Seek Indoor Playground said a 7-year-old boy was playing on the top of the ‘volcano slide’ when another boy at the bottom pulled on one of ropes. The boy at the top fell and a rope became wrapped around his neck.

The incident happened Friday while MaryAnn Kempe was at the playground with her grandkids. Kempe said the boy appeared to be unconscious. She alerted staff who called 911.

"I heard screams and I looked up and I saw a little boy stuck in the ropes around his neck like a noose," said Kempe. "The rope was loose and it only takes a second. It just takes a second for one child to go the wrong way and get caught."

The province tells CTV News that Manitoba, like all other Canadian jurisdictions, does not currently regulate children's playgrounds or play spaces.

“I mean, my gosh we have regulations for bars, we have regulations for outdoor playgrounds. So I'm hoping this is a call to action, and an opportunity,” said Kempe.

“They're trying to do a good job. Families are having fun, but they have to be safe,” said Kempe.

The ropes on the volcano slide have since been removed.

Hide ‘n’ Seek, which opened in August, said the incident scared staff and the facility tries to provide a safe environment for children. It said all of its structures were built and approved by engineers.

Safety standards often not enforced: Parachute

Parachute, a national organization working to prevent child injuries, said there are some standards when it comes to equipment, materials and maintenance, but they aren't routinely enforced.

“As standards they are voluntary, and not mandatory across Canada,” said project manager Stephanie Cowle.

Cowle said some parents assume structures or spaces designed for children have passed specific safety standards, when it's not the case.

"You can ask questions about the facility. Take some of that on yourself, but I wouldn't make any large assumption about some regulation that's in place there," said Cowle.

Hide ‘n’ Seek said the boy was up and walking after the incident. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said he was assessed and taken to the Children's Hospital of Winnipeg in stable condition.