York Avenue between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street will be closed from Thursday evening to early Friday morning.

The city said the section of York Avenue will be blocked off for the CEO Sleepout 2017 event from Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and give themselves extra travel time.

More information can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.