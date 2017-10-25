Featured
A section of York Avenue will be temporarily closed
York Avenue between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street will be closed from Thursday evening to early Friday morning. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:10PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:17PM CST
York Avenue between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street will be closed from Thursday evening to early Friday morning.
The city said the section of York Avenue will be blocked off for the CEO Sleepout 2017 event from Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and give themselves extra travel time.
More information can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.