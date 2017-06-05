

CTV Winnipeg





A group of Manitoba eye physicians and surgeons penned a letter urging the provincial government and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to reconsider its decision to close Misericordia Urgent Care.

The letter was written by Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba Chair Dr. Jennifer W. Rahman to Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen and WRHA CEO Milton Sussman.

Rahman wrote the group wanted to bring up issues that may have been overlooked, relating to their thousands of patients with eye problems. The letter said many have expressed concern about where they would go for an ocular emergency.

“Urgent Care at the Misericordia Health Centre has become known as the place to go when you have an eye emergency, since Misericordia is also home to the provincial Eye Care Centre of Excellence,” the letter said.

“Of the 39,000 patient visits per year to Misericordia Urgent Care, over 4,500 are eye emergencies.”

In April, the Pallister government and the WRHA announced the closures of three Winnipeg emergency departments – Seven Oaks, Concordia and Victoria hospitals.

Emergency and acute health services will be consolidated at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital.

Misericordia’s Urgent Care Centre will be repurposed for an expanded community intravenous therapy clinic.

The changes align with recommendations made by consultant Dr. David Peachey in a recently released study on the province’s health system, commissioned in 2015.

The letter stated the hospital’s urgent care centre is critical in medical emergencies, and allows patients undergoing medical treatment to continue to have care for their eye issues.

“Closure of the Misericordia Urgent Care would be a step backwards causing either loss of life or vision because of untimely medical or ocular treatment, or both,” the letter said.

It said Misericordia acts as a centralized centre, and therefore aligns with the province’s goals.

“The Peachey report cited transferring patients to different facilities as one of the inefficiencies of our current system. This report also advocates for centralization of specialized services, and a collaborative approach in caring for patients,” the letter said.

“The centralization of Ophthalmology at Misericordia and our department’s collaboration with Urgent Care is a brilliant example of these recommendations already in effect.”