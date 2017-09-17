The family of the 11-year-old girl hit by a train wants better safeguards in place to prevent another tragedy.

Randy Brown tells CTV News his 11-year-old daughter Kharma Annette Brown is dead after she was hit by a train at pedestrian railway collision in Ste. Anne on Friday afternoon.

"She said I love you. See you in a while. Those are the last things I got to hear," Brown said crying Sunday afternoon.

Brown and Kharma's aunt Robyn said she went out on her bike to play and see a friend Friday afternoon.

Later Brown said he heard a train had stopped and ambulances were nearby, so he drove over to see what was wrong.

Brown said moments after he arrived he saw his daughter’s bicycle smashed.

Brown said he moved his family to Ste. Anne from Kansas a year ago to give his kids a better life, and be closer to family.

Brown said Kharma enjoyed playing sports and making new friends, and was always concerned about others.

"If you were lonely she'd hug you and hang out with you. She was really a very special child," said Brown.

The memorial for the grade six student grew over the weekend. There are now stuffed toys, balloons and hand-written messages from friends and others in the community.

The Browns said they thank everyone in Ste. Anne for their support.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

Ste. Anne police tell CTV News, the girl who was killed was on her bike and was with one other person.

Police said a pair of ear buds were found at the scene, but Randy Brown, the girl's father said her ear phones were left at home.

“If you’ve got a place pedestrians have to cross a high speed corridor there should be a way they cannot get though, or they go over”, he said.

"It hurts so bad,” said aunt Robyn Brown. “We will never get her back, but something has to be done. We can't lose any more babies," she added.

The crossing where Kharma Brown was killed does not have a safety gate that lowers when a train passes through.

CN tells CTV News the crossing is regulation compliant.

READ MORE: 11-year-old local girl dead after collision at pedestrian rail crossing: Ste. Anne police

Transport Canada said in a statement emailed to CTV News Saturday the maximum train speed at the location is 60 miles per hour, which is close to 100 kilometers per hour.

“This crossing is only equipped with a reflectorized crossing sign. ‎ Under the Railway Safety Act and related Regulations, railway companies and road authorities (usually municipalities or provinces) are ultimately responsible for the maintenance and safety of grade crossings. Grade crossings are evaluated on a number of factors such as the volume of road and rail traffic, the adequacy of sightlines along the road approach to a crossing, and any previous accident history,” read the statement.

Ste. Anne's mayor Richard Pelletier said he's prepared to make changes to the current crossing.

Pelletier said it was built in 2015, designed with a curve in the sidewalk to prevent a tragedy.

Ste. Anne police said two pedestrians were fatally hit at the same crossing several years go, before the new crossing was built.