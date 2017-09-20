Featured
About 2,200 customers still without power after overnight storm
This photo was taken in Wawanesa, Manitoba. (Source: Jeremy Cory/Twitter)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 9:40AM CST
Roughly 2,200 customers in the Steinbach area are still without power Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from Manitoba Hydro.
Hydro said the overnight windstorm caused the damage.
Extra crews have been brought in, but there is no estimated time of restoration yet.
There were originally about 3,600 customers affected in the area, Hydro said.