Time to take out those slush pants. After weeks of bone-chilling cold, Manitobans could be forgiven if this week’s temperatures remind them faintly of spring.

Winnipeg will get single-digit highs every day this week, with highs expected above 0 C on at least a couple days this week.

Sunday will remain below freezing, however, with a high expected to hit -5 C. A mildly strong wind of 20 km/h will make it feel slightly colder, but that will die down by this evening.

Monday and Tuesday will stay below freezing in Winnipeg, but after that temperatures will rise above zero to about 3 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Out west in Brandon, the above-freezing temperatures could arrive sooner and go higher, starting on Tuesday and rising to about 6 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

In central Manitoba, the weather will be only slightly colder, and even places like Norway House could see temperatures above 0 C later in the week.

Up north in Thompson, there’s a chance of some snow Sunday, as well as in Churchill, where it’s quite a bit colder than the rest of the province, with a high of -17 C expected.

The warm weather this week will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies with a couple cloudy days thrown in.