

CTV Winnipeg





It is the end of an era for a longtime Winnipeg bowling alley.

Academy Lanes, located at 394 Academy Rd., will be closing on July 18, according to Todd Britton, the president of the lanes.

“Our lease expires on August the 1st, and we don’t have a lease that goes any further than that, so that’s why we’re closing,” said Britton. “Unfortunately the landlord has different ideas for the property and they don’t include us, so we don’t have really a choice.”

Britton said right now the focus is on taking care of the customers.

“We have lots of reservations that have bookings and stuff,” he said. “We want to make sure that they get taken care of. We hope that everyone that wants to gets a last opportunity to come in and enjoy us.”

Academy Lanes West, located at 479 Westwood Dr., and Billy Mosienko Lanes at 1136 Main St. will remain open.

“It’s been really humbling, the response,” said Britton. “A lot of people are sad just as we are. We’ve been here for 35 years and it’s meant a lot to us and my family and the people that work here.”

“It’s been really nice to see that the people really care about the facility as much as we do.”