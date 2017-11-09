

A jury has found a teen accused in the 2015 stabbing death of Brett Bourne, 17, guilty of manslaughter.

Bourne died after being stabbed at Kelvin High School by a man who was 17 at the time and can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During the trial, court heard Bourne was trying to start a fight with another teen, a friend of the accused, and chased him into the school.

The accused testified that he “thought Brett had a knife” and stabbed him in what his lawyer Greg Brodsky described as a “split second decision.”

Following the guilty verdict, the Crown asked the court to revoke the bail of the now-convicted party. But bail was continued.

A presentencing report is due by the end of January.

With files from Jon Hendricks