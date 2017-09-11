Accused letter bomber Guido Amsel was back in court Monday morning ahead of the start of his provincial court trial.

A defence motion challenging the information to obtain a DNA warrant was scheduled to be heard starting Monday but has been adjourned until Sept. 18.

Amsel is facing multiple counts of attempted murder after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law firms in the summer of 2015. One of the bombs detonated, seriously injuring lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Amsel is also facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a 2013 explosion at a home in St. Clements, which Amsel used to live in with his ex-wife.

On Monday, Amsel pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived his right to choose a trial by jury or trial by judge alone.

He will be tried by judge alone in provincial court in October.

The trial will deal with all charges pending against Amsel.