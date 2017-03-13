Featured
Actor Stanley Tucci visits human rights museum
Actor Stanley Tucci made a visit to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a break from filming the locally shot movie "Nomis". (Twitter/@CMHR_News)
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:53PM CST
Actor Stanley Tucci made a visit to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a break from filming the locally-shot movie Nomis.
A tweet from the CMHR’s account included a picture of Tucci and quoted him as saying, "A vital visit! Everyone should come!"
Cast mate Henry Cavill recently set social media ablaze with video of himself freezing on the set in the Exchange District.
Tucci also appeared in the Winnipeg-shot 2004 film Shall We Dance.
