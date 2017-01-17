

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Insurance is removing your address from your vehicle's registration card.

MPI said the information is now unnecessary because police have online computer access to driver and vehicle licensing in their cruisers.

They also said the change will improve security for car owners.

"If a vehicle is broken into or vandalized and the vehicle registration card gets taken, then currently the home address of the registered owner is also taken,” said Ward Keith with Manitoba Public Insurance.

“If that is combined with also taking a garage door opener from inside the vehicle, then it can be a recipe for trouble."

The change will be introduced with renewals and new registrations on March 1.

Those who want to immediately make the switch can do so at any Autopac agent for a $15 card replacement fee.