Voters in Point Douglas can cast their ballots early in the provincial byelection when advanced voting begins on Saturday.

Premier Brian Pallister called the byelection to fill the seat in the legislature vacated by former NDP MLA Kevin Chief. The date of the byelection is set for June 13.

Advanced voting will run from June 3 to 10. Voting locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when they are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voting polls will be open at the returning office at 1072 Main St. and Neechi Commons at 865 Main St. Also, a voting station will be open at Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre at 510 King St. from June 7 to 10.

The constituency has always voted NDP, which is running missing and murdered indigenous women advocate Bernadette Smith as their candidate.

Former Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Chair Jodi Moskal is running for the Progressive Conservatives.

The Liberals selected John Cacayuran, who used to work for Liberal MP MaryAnn Mihychuk.

Sabrina Binesi, an executive office assistant in a number of federal and provincial government departments, is running for the Green Party.