Each day Agape Table serves meals to the less fortunate in the West Broadway area. It also offers services to low income seniors, single parents and people with disabilities.



“So many people falling through the cracks, places like this are definitely needed,” said senior program client Ken McGhie.

But soon Agape Table won't be able to offer its services in this particular place any more. After 28 years in the All Saints Anglican Church hall, Agape Table has been told it must leave by the end of February.



“We don't even want to shut down for a day,” said general manager Dave Feniuk. “February 28 is quickly approaching. We want to finish up here, and open on March 1 at some other venue.”

The church plans to tear down the hall Agape Table is located in. In its place, it hopes to build a 12 storey apartment building in partnership with the University of Winnipeg.



“A lot of people down here are struggling with sub-standard housing,” said Father Brent Neumann, “and we're really trying to find a way, can we actually create an environment that meets the needs for all of these people in our neighborhood.”

The church, which has supported Agape Table's work for the past three decades, said it's trying to help them find a new place to call home. A place Agape Table hopes will be close to its current location.



“We've been a West Broadway institution for the last 38 years," said Dave Feniuk. “This is where a good 80 per cent of our guests come from. We need to try and stay here as much as possible.”

Agape Table is hoping someone has a spot for them, preferably with a commercial kitchen. Its board has identified a couple of possible locations, and they plan to keep looking until they have a new place to call their own.