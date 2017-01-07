Featured
Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg
An Air Canada flight travelling from Fort McMurray, Alta. to Toronto, Ont. made an emergency landing in Winnipeg this afternoon.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 4:53PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 5:46PM CST
An Air Canada flight travelling from Fort McMurray, Alta. to Toronto, Ont. was diverted to Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority said the plane had mechanical issues.
The flight landed safely and was taxied to the terminal.