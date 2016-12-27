Featured
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Winnipeg, 184 passengers stay overnight
The 184 passengers on board stayed overnight in Winnipeg and departed Tuesday morning. (File image)
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 11:17AM CST
An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Calgary made an emergency landing in Winnipeg on Monday night after eight passengers reported feeling unwell.
A spokesperson with Air Canada said flight AC133 experienced an issue with the plane’s cabin air system resulting in overheating.
He said the aircraft diverted to Winnipeg and landed normally around 8 p.m.
All affected customers were examined and cleared at the airport by emergency services, the spokesperson said.
The 184 passengers on board stayed overnight in Winnipeg and departed Tuesday morning.
