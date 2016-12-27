

CTV Winnipeg





An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Calgary made an emergency landing in Winnipeg on Monday night after eight passengers reported feeling unwell.

A spokesperson with Air Canada said flight AC133 experienced an issue with the plane’s cabin air system resulting in overheating.

He said the aircraft diverted to Winnipeg and landed normally around 8 p.m.

All affected customers were examined and cleared at the airport by emergency services, the spokesperson said.

The 184 passengers on board stayed overnight in Winnipeg and departed Tuesday morning.