Some staff and students at Red River College are wondering if they should be worried about their health.

The problem is in the school's welding program. An air quality test was conducted in the shop and results detected the presence of a chemical called manganese.

Levels were found to be roughly seven times higher than current Manitoba standards.

The college says it became aware there was an issue with the air quality this past December, after a routine test of the facility, although instructors and students weren't briefed until February.

"We already started taking steps, as soon as we got the report, and met with the consultant," said RRC spokesperson Connor Lloyd.

“The report itself is very detailed. And so we wanted to be very clear on what those facts were and what those standards were, so we could provide the right information to the students."

The college says those standards are well above other jurisdictions. Manitoba only allows 0.02 milligrams per cubic metre of manganese, while Saskatchewan allows 0.2 mg per cubic metre.

The Centre for Disease Control allows 1 mg per cubic metre, and some U.S. states allow as much as five.

"These are industrial environments and there's always a chance for exposure to anything and everything," said Lloyd. "And we want to ensure we're within the norms and we're exceeding those standards."

Lloyd said steps are already being taken to do just that. Workplace Safety and Health is aware of the situation at RRC. In a statement, a spokesperson writes:

"While these levels do exceed the prescribed exposure limits in Manitoba, Workplace Safety and Health do not believe the test results indicate that workers or students are at significant risk... Workplace Safety and Health will work with the Health and Safety Committee at Red River College as they work towards reducing the manganese levels in the welding department. Measures will likely include reviewing the ventilation systems present, exploring the use of respirators, and the development of safe work procedures addressing chemical exposure limits.”