

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover shortly before 12:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 304, near Manigotagan.

Officers said they discovered a truck had gone through the ditch, rolled and came to a stop near the tree line.

The driver a 54-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation was transported to hospital in critical condition, RCMP said.

The front passenger, a 51-year-old woman also from Hollow Water First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP located another passenger, a 21-year-old woman with no injuries, that left the scene before emergency services could arrive.

RCMP believe alcohol was a factor and continue to investigate.