Featured
Alcohol believed to be a factor following a fatal collision
Officers said they discovered a truck had gone through the ditch, rolled and came to a stop near the tree line. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 1:11PM CST
RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover shortly before 12:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 304, near Manigotagan.
Officers said they discovered a truck had gone through the ditch, rolled and came to a stop near the tree line.
The driver a 54-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation was transported to hospital in critical condition, RCMP said.
The front passenger, a 51-year-old woman also from Hollow Water First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP located another passenger, a 21-year-old woman with no injuries, that left the scene before emergency services could arrive.
RCMP believe alcohol was a factor and continue to investigate.