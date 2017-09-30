

CTV Winnipeg





Morris RCMP responded to a crash involving a van and semi-trailer carrying pigs Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday RCMP said they received a call that a crash had occurred on Highway 23 and Municipal Road 10 East near Morris.

Two women in a mini-van were travelling west on Highway 23 while the tractor trailer carrying a load of pigs was behind them.

Investigators believe the semi tried to pass the van while the van was in the process of making a left hand turn onto Municipal Road 10 East. The semi went into the ditch on the south side of the highway before tipping over causing several pigs escaped.

RCMP said several pigs were roaming around upon police arrival before being transferred onto another trailer. No pigs were harmed in the crash.

The driver of the van, a 60-year-old woman from Roseau River First Nation, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 46-year-old passenger of the van and 49-year-old man driving the semi were not injured.

RCMP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Morris RCMP are continuing to investigate.