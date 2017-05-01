Featured
Alcohol considered factor in fatal ATV crash near Portage la Prairie
Police said they were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Provincial Road 331 near the Hoop and Holler Bend.
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 10:16AM CST
RCMP said a Portage la Prairie man has died after he was thrown from an ATV on a dirt trail.
Police said they were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Provincial Road 331 near the Hoop and Holler Bend. They were told an all-terrain vehicle had crashed.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said early investigations show the ATV was travelling northbound on the trail when it struck a group of trees, throwing the rider. He was not alone on the ATV, officers said.
The man was wearing a helmet. Alcohol is considered a factor in the collision.
A collision reconstructionist is helping with an ongoing investigation.
