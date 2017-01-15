

CTV Winnipeg





A fire in the 1300 block of Alexander Avenue Sunday morning forced people to evacuate.

Crews were called around 2:40 a.m. to a working fire at a two-storey residence.

Everyone in the house got out by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.