Featured
Alexander Avenue fire forces evacuation
Crews were called around 2:40 a.m. to a working fire at a two-storey residence.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:06PM CST
A fire in the 1300 block of Alexander Avenue Sunday morning forced people to evacuate.
Crews were called around 2:40 a.m. to a working fire at a two-storey residence.
Everyone in the house got out by the time firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m.
No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Hundreds sign petition to save St. Boniface QuickCare Clinic
- Death of 90-year-old Swan River man deemed suspicious: RCMP
- Suspect sought in armed convenience store robbery in Dauphin
- Family of Candace Derksen prepares for the emotions of another trial
- Above-zero temperatures heading Manitoba’s way this week
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5