The upcoming season will be the last for Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate.

The orchestra announced Monday Mickelthwate will step down at the end of the 2018/2019 season to take on the job as music director at the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Mickelthwate has been with the WSO since 2006, tying him with Bramwell Tovey as the longest serving music director in the orchestra’s history.

"I am grateful for my years with the WSO and my years in Winnipeg," Mickelthwate said in a news release. "I will continue to think of myself as part of the WSO family for years to come. Yes, we have raised two hockey playing Canadian boys."

During his 12 seasons, Mickelthwate lead the development of the New Music Festival and aided in the Sistema Winnipeg Program, an organization that gives free music training to children as a means of social change.

"We look forward to next season, the WSO's 70th anniversary season and Alexander's last as music director. Throughout the season, we will celebrate Alexander's years with the WSO, while highlighting many of his contributions to our orchestra and community,” said WSO President Terry Sargeant.