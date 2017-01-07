The remaining the hockey sticks stolen from the garage of slain Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth have been recovered.

Winnipeg Police Service made the announcement in a Tweet on Saturday.

The 20 sticks had been taken from the family's garage on Dec. 28. Two of the stolen sticks had belonged to Nemeth and his father.

Cooper Nemeth hockey sticks recovered
They were meant to be used as part of a tribute bench.

A few days after the theft, a woman found a bundle containing about half the sticks and returned them. Police have not said how the remaining sticks were found.