All stolen hockey sticks meant for Cooper Nemeth tribute recovered
Cooper James Nemeth went missing on Feb. 14 in the Valley Gardens area. He was found dead in the same neighbourhood six days later. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 3:29PM CST
The remaining the hockey sticks stolen from the garage of slain Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth have been recovered.
Winnipeg Police Service made the announcement in a Tweet on Saturday.
The 20 sticks had been taken from the family's garage on Dec. 28. Two of the stolen sticks had belonged to Nemeth and his father.
Source: Andrew Skogen)
They were meant to be used as part of a tribute bench.
Pleased to report the last of the missing Cooper Nemeth hockey sticks have now been recovered. Family thanks the public for their help.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 7, 2017
A few days after the theft, a woman found a bundle containing about half the sticks and returned them. Police have not said how the remaining sticks were found.