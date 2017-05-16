

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





The federal government is investing almost $6 million in infrastructure funding for Riding Mountain National Park.

Jim Carr, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, along with Catherine McKenna, the minister of environment and climate change, made the announcement Tuesday.

The funding will go toward restoring heritage buildings, including the East Gate National Historic Site and the Clear Lake bandstand. The exhibits, lobby and theatre of the park’s visitor’s centre will also be renewed.

As part of the Canada 150 celebrations, the government is offering free admission for all visitors to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas in 2017.

“Canada’s national parks and national historic sites enable Canadians to experience their rich history and heritage in a special way and will play a big part in the celebration of Canada 150,” said Carr. “This funding will go a long way to ensuring that all Canadians can experience Riding Mountain National Park to its fullest.”

The funding is part of a larger initiative by Parks Canada of investing $3 billion over five years for infrastructure work in national historic sites and national parks across the country.

Riding Mountain National Park is Manitoba’s oldest national park, and is located about 270 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.