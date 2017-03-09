The blizzard warnings have ended in Manitoba, but stories of kindness and generosity are emerging in the aftermath of the storm.

The powerful system which brought strong winds and heavy snow may have chilled people to the bone, but it also warmed people's hearts in the process.

In particular, the response of people from the tiny community of Alexander, Man. located along the Trans Canada Highway west of Brandon.

They opened their doors to dozens of strangers in need.

Alexander residents knew the blizzard was coming but no one expected a wave of stranded motorists to show up on their doorsteps in need of a warm place to stay.

The school gymnasium in Alexander became a temporary home for Bowmanville, Ont. semi-truck driver Richard Wilson.

Wilson spent Monday night sleeping in his truck with no heat and no power after hitting the ditch.

He was one of around 80 motorists who took shelter in the school after spending a night in their vehicles.

"I got rescued (Tuesday) at two in the afternoon," said Wilson during an interview at the school. "Almost froze to death."

He and his dogs Whiskey and Roxy huddled together to keep warm.

"I just put the blanket over my head ... so that with the breathing the warm air would stay underneath and their (the dogs) breathing. It's the only thing that kept us alive."

It all started Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. when a pileup involving five vehicles and a semi on the Trans Canada near Alexander brought traffic to a halt.

When a major system brought snow and powerful winds to the region, motorists became trapped on the road.

"It was pretty much the perfect storm of everything," said R.M. of Whitehead fire chief Kelly Crosson. "The accident in the middle of a blizzard it just turned into the perfect storm and caused a lot of people a headache."

Firefighters on snowmobiles rescued the stranded motorists on Tuesday; that's when they were taken to Alexander and provided with food and shelter while they rode out the storm.

"Everyone was texting and phoning around the town," said David Matthews with the R.M. of Whitehead fire department. "It just fell into place."

When the highway opened anxious travellers finally hit the road and said their goodbyes and thank yous.

They're happy to be heading home, but thankful the community took them in a time of need.