Grammy award winning band Weezer will make a stop in Winnipeg for the first time in the band’s 25 year history.

The band brings its Meltdown Tour to the MTS Centre on April 2. The Los Angeles band will be joined by The Trews and The Flatliners.

Weezer has sold over 17 million records worldwide. They’re known for hits like Buddy Holly, Undone (The Sweater Song) and Beverly Hills.

Tickets range from $35.50 to $75.50. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.