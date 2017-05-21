Featured
Amber Alert cancelled after girl found safe, Brandon man charged
Police were able to locate the suspect early Sunday morning and the girl was found safe.
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 9:57AM CST
Ontario Provincial Police have cancelled an Amber Alert after finding a three-year-old girl safe.
On Saturday, OPP received a report of a domestic dispute in Chapple Township, which is on the Minnesota-Ontario border.
After arriving on scene, police learned that a suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle with a three-year-old girl.
Brad Farand, 37, of Brandon, Man. was arrested and charged with multiple criminal offences, including three counts of assault.
Farand is being held in custody.
