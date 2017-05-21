

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police have cancelled an Amber Alert after finding a three-year-old girl safe.

On Saturday, OPP received a report of a domestic dispute in Chapple Township, which is on the Minnesota-Ontario border.

After arriving on scene, police learned that a suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle with a three-year-old girl.

Police were able to locate the suspect early Sunday morning and the girl was found safe.

Brad Farand, 37, of Brandon, Man. was arrested and charged with multiple criminal offences, including three counts of assault.

Farand is being held in custody.