

CTV Winnipeg





Two long-standing Winnipeg eateries have closed their doors.

Italian restaurants Amici and Bombolini shut down on Dec. 31, owner Brian McKnight confirmed to CTV News.

“It just wasn’t profitable,” McKnight said.

Both restaurants operated under the same ownership out of a space on Broadway. McKnight has been involved in the business since 1986.

He said both restaurants have been struggling for years.

“We didn’t have enough customers,” he said. “It’s been a very tough five years. We battled and we lost.”

Despite the closure, McKnight said he worked with phenomenal staff and customers.

“It was a great experience,” McKnight said.