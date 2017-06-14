Featured
Amount Canadians owe compared with income ticks lower but still near record high
The Bank of Canada has also repeatedly issued warnings about the steady climb of household debt. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:41AM CST
OTTAWA -- The amount Canadians owe compared with their income ticked lower in the first quarter but remained near record levels as mortgage debt continued to climb.
Statistics Canada says the amount of household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income slipped to 166.9 per cent in the quarter compared with 167.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.
That means that for every dollar of disposable income, Canadians owe about $1.67 in debt.
Mortgage debt represented 65.7 per cent of the total, up from 65.6 per cent at the end of 2016.
Some experts have warned that Canadians are carrying too much debt and could be exposed in the event of a recession.
The Bank of Canada has also repeatedly issued warnings about the steady climb of household debt.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- One suspect in Grandview assault, robbery arrested
- Manitoba NDP retains Point Douglas riding in provincial byelection
- Judy Klassen resigns interim position to launch Manitoba Liberal leadership run
- Congressional aide: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning
- Amount Canadians owe compared with income ticks lower but still near record high