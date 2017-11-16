Guido Amsel met with officers from the RCMP's commercial crimes unit in 2011 to file a complaint about missing money from his business, an attempted murder trial heard Thursday morning.

Sgt. Dan Bresciani testified that he had a meeting with Amsel in August 2011 following an email from Amsel to RCMP.

"It was a complaint that involved a large dollar amount," Bresciani told court. "He explained to us he owned the business, Euro-Tech Autobody.”

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges in connection with three letter bombs sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife’s workplace in 2015 and a 2013 explosion at his ex-wife’s home.

Court heard Amsel told the officers he had a review of the company’s books completed by an accounting firm and provided the RCMP with a binder of information.

Bresciani testified Amsel alleged money was being transferred from the business to accounts in Germany.

Amsel explained to officers the bookkeeper was his ex-wife and that they had divorced in 2004 but he kept her on as office manager, court heard.

“He advised us then that the reviews showed there was unreported sales in the amount of $4 million,” Bresciani told court. “He wanted them to go to jail and for us to investigate. He was referring to his ex-wife and her parents.”

In mid-September of 2011 Bresciani told court that following an investigation into the binder Amsel provided, RCMP would not be proceeding with criminal charges.

“This was a complaint we weren’t going to be able to pursue legally,” Bresciani testified. “The concerns I had was there was no forensic audit and we would need one.”

Bresciani testified he suggested Amsel proceed with the matter in civil court.

Under cross-examination Bresciani testified a forensic audit could’ve changed his mind about whether to pursue criminal charges.

Bresciani told court Amsel filed a public complaint against him over his handling of the matter regarding neglect of duty and improper attitude but that the two of them eventually signed off on a resolution.