A forensic specialist from the Biology Services section of the RCMP testified Tuesday morning about DNA evidence which the Crown is using to link accused letter bomber Guido Amsel to two different crime scenes.

Marc Lett testified two known blood samples, which court has previously heard were obtained from Amsel, contain DNA which match two unknown DNA samples detected and analyzed from evidence seized at a bombing scene in July 2015 which seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis as well as evidence gathered following a December 2013 explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home.

“If all four of them are the same…it seems to me those known samples, if I were to look at them side-by-side, they would be the same,” Lett told court. “It tells me that they’re all the same.”

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his wife’s workplace in July 2015. The trial is also dealing with charges from the 2013 explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home.

Lett testified a sample from the outside zipper area of an orange and purple pouch found in Mitousis’s office following the July 2015 explosion was of mixed origin profile belonging to two individuals.

Court heard Mitousis's DNA was detected on the pouch and so was a DNA typing profile of an unknown male.

Lett testified when the unknown profile was compared to DNA from a known blood sample obtained from Amsel, the estimated probability of the unknown sample belonging to another randomly selected Canadian Caucasian male individual was 1 in 1.2 quintillion.

Lett testified about a letter which later connected the unknown sample from the July bombing with the unknown sample from the 2013 explosion through an electronic index known as the Crime Scene Index.

“It prompts a dialogue,” Lett told court. “It’s merely to say that there’s a link between their investigations.”

Lett testified ta 41 centimeter long charred piece of string from near the blast crater of the 2013 explosion contained a DNA typing profile which was a mixture of three individuals but that there was a major component identified as an unknown male. The other two components were too weak, court heard.

Lett told the judge when that major component DNA sample was compared with a second known DNA sample from Amsel the estimated probability of selecting another Caucasian male individual at random is 1 in 2.6 trillion.

Court heard DNA could not be extracted or was too weak for analysis on some of the other evidence seized by investigators in both 2013 and 2015.

Lett testified DNA can be found from a variety of tisses and bodily fluids.

He told court DNA can be powerful in making connections in criminal investigations but it has limitations because it cannot show how long the DNA has been in a certain location or how it got there.

Judge Tracey Lord is hearing arguments in the trial.