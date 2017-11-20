Judge Tracey Lord has heard DNA extracted from a piece of evidence seized at the scene of a December 2013 explosion at Guido Amsel’s ex-wife’s home matched a DNA profile from the scene of an explosion at a Winnipeg law office in July 2015.

That testimony came Monday morning from an investigator with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit at the trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Cpl. David Meyers testified the DNA came from a piece of “braided line,” “green in colour” found following a search of the scene after the explosion at Iris Amsel’s home.

Court heard the braided line wasn’t tested for DNA until after Amsel had been arrested in connection with a letter bomb which seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis at her law office in July 2015.

Cpl. Meyers testified he got the results from a RCMP lab in February 2016 that a DNA profile from the 2013 explosion matched a DNA profile linked to a Winnipeg Police Service investigation into the 2015 letter bombs.

“I received a forensic hit notification,” testified Cpl. David Meyers. “It matched a profile located at the lawyer’s office located in Winnipeg here.”

Cpl. Meyers testified that officers arrested Amsel and prepared a DNA warrant to obtain a known sample from Guido Amsel.

Cpl. Meyers told court that the known sample was compared to the profile but did not testify about the result.



During cross-examination Amsel's lawyer referenced an email and suggested the known blood sample wasn't properly labelled when sent for testing.

"It appears that exhibit number 301 was not even listed,” said Zaman.

Meyers replied he couldn't recall but didn't dispute the email.

Zaman also questioned RCMP about how certain evidence from the 2013 explosion was stored.

"Three of the exhibits I referred you to appeared to be in someone's desk."

Meyers replied, "That's correct."

"You wouldn't certainly recommend that exhibits would be stored at somebody's desk would you?"

"I wouldn't personally do it."

During his testimony RCMP Const. Jason Conway from the Major Crimes Unit testified, "We're not issued a formal temporary exhibit locker at our office."

Under cross-examination he testified, "It was accepted practice."

"It's assigned to me and it's my desk. I can tell you that my drawer was locked."

Letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and Amsel’s ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015 and there was an explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in December 2013.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges