WINNIPEG -- The case of Andrea Giesbrecht, who was found guilty of concealing the remains of six infants in a storage locker, is scheduled in court Thursday morning.

In February, Judge Murray Thompson said the Crown's evidence proved not only her concealment of the remains, but also that all six infants were probably born alive.

Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after police found the remains in garbage bags and other containers inside a U-Haul storage locker.

Medical experts testified the infants were at or near full term, but were so badly decomposed it could not be determined how they died.

Giesbrecht’s trial began in April 2016 and wrapped up in October 2016.

The trial heard from medical experts who testified DNA linked Giesbrecht and her husband, Jeremy Giesbrecht, to the remains.

Giesbrecht has been living under supervision in the community since the verdict.

