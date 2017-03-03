

CTV Winnipeg





The province is calling on the public to pack up its ice fishing shacks due to uncertain ice conditions on the river.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said the precarious ice conditions on the Red River paired with higher than expected temperatures have prompted the call for removal.

People are asked to take down the structures from the Red River as soon as possible, but no later than March 12.

Many shelters in the Selkirk area have already been taken away to make way for ice cutting, but the province said many remain on the ice in the Lockport area.

Provincial regulations say the shelters have to be gone by March 12 on the Red River and by March 31 across the rest of southern Manitoba. The rest of Manitoba has to remove them by April 15, unless a conservation officer requests it sooner.

The province also urged anglers to be careful when removing them, and check conditions before heading onto the ice.