

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba is holding a free ice fishing weekend Feb. 18 to 20.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says the Winter Family Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition to let Manitobans enjoy the outdoors.

Anglers can fish without a license province-wide this weekend. Conservation limits will apply and a federal license will still be required in national parks, Cox said.

She said Manitoba has a great tradition of quality ice fishing and it’s a leisure activity people look forward to every winter.

Cox said it’s important to let someone know where you’re fishing and to wear appropriate winter gear.

Provincial park news, activities and events are available by going on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBGovParks. You can tweet photos of your catch during Free Fishing Weekend and tag it with #MBParks to share the adventures.