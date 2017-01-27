

People going to see the film “A Dog’s Purpose” might have had to walk past protesters calling on them to boycott the film.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held a protest outside the Scotiabank Theatre at Polo Park Friday evening.

A campaigner with the group said they’re calling for a boycott of the film, which was shot in Winnipeg, after leaked video showed a dog in apparent distress, being forced into rushing water and held under water.

“We’re asking compassionate moviegoers to send a message to the film industry that animals should not be abused for film by simply not buying a ticket to this film,” said Emily Lavender.

The group was handing out leaflets with information on how animals used in film are treated.

Not all moviegoers were persuaded by the group’s message. Eku Malcolm and Megan Tedham have seen the TMZ footage and said they planned to see the film anyway.

“I think there’s a voice to be had,” Malcolm said of the protesters. “But I also think that it’s important to see the other side.”

Tedham said she has eight years of experience as a veterinary assistant and compared to what she has seen through her work, what she saw in the video did not look like abuse.

“Honestly, it’s upsetting. I don’t think (the protesters have) done their research and I think they’re jumping on the bandwagon.”

Lavender said that with current computer imagery and animatronics, there is no reason to use live animals in film.