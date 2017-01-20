Featured
Animal treatment questions cancel 'A Dog's Purpose' premiere
A TMZ video was allegedly shot on the set of A Dog's Purpose in Winnipeg in 2015. (Picture Courtesy of TMZ)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 10:26AM CST
LOS ANGELES -- This weekend's premiere of "A Dog's Purpose" has been cancelled following the release of a video that appears to show a frightened dog being forced into churning water during production of the film.
TMZ published video Wednesday that shows a man struggling to put a dog into a pool of rushing water while the dog continually fights to stay out.
Producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures haven't disputed the authenticity of the footage.
They say in a joint statement that Universal decided to cancel the premiere because Amblin's review of the video "is still ongoing." The statement says the companies have been assured the German shepherd wasn't harmed.
The companies say the film will be released nationwide as scheduled Jan. 27.
