

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





The 9th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad rode out of the Polo Park Shopping Centre parking lot Saturday morning.

The first leg takes participants to Assiniboia Downs before heading north to Gimli and then back to the city.

MRFD has raised over $1.5 million for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba. This year’s goal is to raise over $350,000.

“Informing men and their families of the need for early detection of prostate cancer is one of the pillars of the Ride for Dad,” said event spokesperson and prostate cancer survivor Ed Johner in a news release.

He added that all pledge donations stay in the province for research and education.

Organizers expected to have a record number of riders this year.