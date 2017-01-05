Another project built by Caspian Construction is under the police microscope.

The RCMP confirms its commercial crimes unit is investigating the construction of the Canada Post mail processing plant near Winnipeg's airport, built by Caspian.

Police said because it is an ongoing investigation, no other details will be provided at this time.

RCMP raided Caspian as part of its probe of Winnipeg’s downtown police headquarters project, which was headed by the construction company.

Following that search, court documents said officers found two binders related to the mail processing plant.

The court files allege the binders contained original and altered sub trades invoices and that there were hand written notes identifying the invoices as either "true" or "inflated", along with change orders, fraudulent billing and the payment of a secret commission.

In other court documents, RCMP allege Caspian inflated and altered invoices for Winnipeg's downtown police station, defrauding the city of millions of dollars.

That project is more than $75 million over budget.

These allegations have not been proven in court.