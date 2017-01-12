Featured
Another change for Manitoba's troubled NDP: caucus chair steps down
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:08PM CST
WINNIPEG – Another change is looming for Manitoba's troubled NDP caucus.
Rob Altemeyer is stepping down as caucus chair while retaining his legislature seat representing the Wolseley constituency in Winnipeg.
Altemeyer says he wants to focus more on his constituency duties, his role as environment critic and prepare for his wedding next month.
Altemeyer says the decision is not related to the ongoing controversy over fellow New Democrat Mohinder Saran.
Saran has been accused of sexually harassing a subordinate and Altemeyer told reporters earlier this week the NDP was working on a reconciliation plan to address the situation.
Altemeyer was appointed caucus chair following the provincial election last April that saw the NDP ousted from government after 17 years.
