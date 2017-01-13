

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Friday with temperatures in the minus 30s across southern Manitoba.

Wind speeds of 15 to 20 km/h will produce extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 50 Friday morning.

The weather office predicts things will get warmer across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba by Saturday.

Here are the school closures and changes to the bus schedule for today:

Brandon School Division - Buses will not be operating outside the city. Buses will be running in Brandon. Attendance at school is at parents’ discretion.

Lakeshore School Division - All schools closed.

Prairie Spirit School Division - All schools closed.

Lord Selkirk School Division -- All classes and buses cancelled. Staff are expected to report.

Prairie Rose School Division --All schools are closed. Staff should report to work when safe to do so.

Border Land School Division - All schools closed.

Interlake School Division -- All schools closed.

Red River Valley School Division -- All schools closed for staff and students.

Sunrise School Division - All classes and buses cancelled in Region 1.

Sagkeeng First Nation - All schools are closed.