

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A decade after Apple launched its original smartphone, the lineups at stores are back today as the ultra-expensive iPhone X comes to the market after months of anticipation.

In Canada, the smartphone with a lush screen and facial recognition technology is being listed between $1,350 or $1,570 before carrier discounts.

By comparison, the iPhone 8 that's been available since September is listed at $950 or $1,170 depending on memory.

Apple Canada says its stores are putting on extra staff and opening at 8 a.m. local time to handle the anticipated crowds.

It won't disclose how many devices it expects to have available on the first day, although each store has some of the newest Apple smartphones available for walk-up customers.

In addition, customers who pre-ordered the phone early enough through Apple will be given time slots for picking up their device. The device will be available through other retailers and wireless network carriers.