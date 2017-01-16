

Stephanie Tsicos, CTV Winnipeg





Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval rating has dropped.

According to a new poll by Mainstreet/Postmedia, Mayor Bowman’s approval rating has dropped 10 per cent since Winnipeggers were last surveyed in June 2016.

In this poll conducted Jan. 3 and 4, Mayor Bowman was given a 53 per cent approval rating. Among those under 35, he received a 63 per cent approval, while those aged 50 to 64 only gave a 46 per cent approval rating.

Council as a whole received a 50 per cent approval rating, while the respondents’ local councillors only received an approval rating of 43 per cent.

Compared to other cities, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson held the top spot with 79 per cent of those surveyed giving him the thumbs up, while London Mayor Matt Brown had a staggering disapproval rating of 58 per cent following an extra-marital affair with the city’s deputy mayor.

The Winnipeg sample of this Mainstreet/Postmedia poll has a margin error of +/-3.98 per cent, 19 times out of 20.