Arden man, 68, killed in train collision
A man died Sunday after his pickup truck collided with a train in Arden, Man. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 1:59PM CST
A man died Sunday after his pickup truck collided with a train in Arden, Man.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Boughton Street tracks in Arden, about 175 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
The RCMP investigation determined that the truck, going at a low speed, tried to stop at the uncontrolled rail crossing, but was hit by a northbound train. Road conditions were icy at the time, police said.
The driver, a 68-year-old man from Arden, was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said alcohol isn’t a factor in the in the crash.
A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.