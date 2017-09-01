Featured
Arlington Bridge to close for film production
The closure is due to a film production. (File image)
CTV News
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 3:03PM CST
Drivers who travel on the Arlington Bridge will need to find an alternate route for the back-to-school week.
The City of Winnipeg has advised the bridge will close temporarily, from 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The closure is due to a film production.
The city suggests drivers can use routes like the McPhillips Street Underpass or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge instead.