Saturday morning RCMP in Portage la Prairie responded to an armed robbery at the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre.

RCMP said around 11:40 a.m. officers met with the victim and a number of witnesses that said a male suspect walked into the cashier’s area armed with a sawed off firearm and removed cash from the drawer.

Police said the suspect was seen running away with the cash to awaiting car before it left the area.

The suspect is described by police as between six-foot-two inches to six-foot-four inches tall, wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black neck warmer and grey and black toque. Investigators said he also has a very noticeable scar on his neck.

Investigators describe the getaway car as a small grey coloured 4-door Chevy. The car was being driven by a female that was wearing red lipstick, large glasses and having a pony tail.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Portage la Pairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or to call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.